Australian man arrested for alleged public sex act in Bali

The arrest was made by a joint team of officers from Ngurah Rai Immigration Office and detectives from Badung Police for an indecent act in public.

A n Australian man was arrested as he was about to leave Bali for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a foreign woman in a public space.

The man, 27, identified as BA, was arrested on Tuesday at the international departure terminal of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport just before he boarded the airplane heading for Brisbane, Australia.

BA allegedly had sexual intercourse with the foreign woman in the yard of a local resident’s house in Tibubeneng village, North Kuta district in Badung regency, on Saturday. Their act was caught by the homeowner.

Ngurah Rai Immigration Office head Muhamad Novyandri said on Wednesday that the arrest was jointly made with Badung Police detectives following a viral CCTV footage that showed the two foreigners performing an indecent act in front of a house in Tibubeneng.

Based on the results of coordination efforts and facial identification from the footage, one of the suspected perpetrators was successfully identified as BA, an Australian national born in 1998 who held a valid Visa on Arrival (VOA). Meanwhile, the identity of the foreign female national is still under investigation.

Before the arrest, immigration placed BA on its Subject of Interest (SOI) list to monitor his movements should he pass through an immigration checkpoint.

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Novyandri emphasized that the handling of the criminal aspects of this case falls entirely under the police’s jurisdiction.