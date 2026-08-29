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Illegal logging persists in Riau as wildfires sweep province

The Riau Forest Rescue Network (Jikalahari) said its records showed that 66 percent of Riau’s natural forest had disappeared over the past 25 years, falling from 3.91 million hectares in 2000 to 1.31 million ha in 2025.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Imam Taufik, a coconut grower in Kuala Selat, Indragiri Hilir, Riau, points on July 26, 2023 to the land that used to be his coconut plantation. He has lost six plantations because of coastal erosion and seawater intrusion following mangrove deforestation. Imam Taufik, a coconut grower in Kuala Selat, Indragiri Hilir, Riau, points on July 26, 2023 to the land that used to be his coconut plantation. He has lost six plantations because of coastal erosion and seawater intrusion following mangrove deforestation. (JP/Tonggo Simangunsong)

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llegal logging continues in Riau province despite raging wildfires that have engulfed the province in recent months, with authorities arresting 11 people in the past few weeks for allegedly clearing protected forests.

Five people have been named suspects in Rokan Hilir regency for allegedly illegally clearing 133 hectares of mangrove forest to make way for oil palm plantations.

Riau Police chief Insp. Gen. Herry Heryawan said the suspects allegedly used heavy machinery to carry out large-scale clearing of mangrove forests along the coast of Kubu and Limau Kapas districts.

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“Based on expert analysis, these illicit activities have resulted in estimated environmental losses of Rp 16.83 billion [US$951,546],” he said on Friday as quoted by MetroTV.

Herry said the investigation would not end with the five suspects already detained, as police were continuing to investigate whether other individuals or parties were involved in the alleged illegal clearing.

Previously, six people were arrested in Indragiri Hulu regency last week after allegedly carrying out illegal logging for two months in the Kerumutan Wildlife Reserve.

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