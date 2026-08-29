Malaysia nabbed for smuggling etomidate vapes to Medan

Two packets of white powder lay next to drugs wrapped in black plastic in this undated illustration. (Shutterstock/Africa Studio)

The suspect, identified as FCB, has twice smuggled vapes containing etomidate from Malaysia to Medan before being arrested by the police.

T he police arrested a Malaysian for smuggling vapes containing etomidate to North Sumatra's Medan, together with a local woman who was identified as assisting him.

Medan City Police Narcotics Investigation Unit chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Rafli Yusuf Nugrah said the 22-year-old Malaysian, identified only as FCB, was arrested together with his girlfriend, the 35-year-old N, a resident of Medan, inside a car parked on Jl. Cemara in Percut Sei Tuan district, on Aug. 19.

Officers found 24 vapes laced with drugs, which were stored in the suspect’s backpack. From the arrests, the police thereafter went to a rental home on Jl. PWS in Medan.

“The police found five drugged vapes and 15,000 Malaysian ringgits [US$3,719] in cash, which are believed to be the proceeds of selling illicit vapes,” Rafli said in a press statement on Tuesday.

He said there were a total of 29 vapes containing etomidate confiscated from the suspects and a cash receipt of exchange from rupiah to ringgit from a money changer in Medan.

Investigations revealed that both suspects, FCB and N, were known to be lovers who met on social media. They then met in Medan and agreed to distribute drugs there.

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The man had previously smuggled drug vapes from Malaysia to Medan through the Kualanamu International Airport, Deli Serdang regency.