NU event shows religious tolerance, boosts local economy

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Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's second largest Islamic organization, provides food, beverages and health posts while three churches provide shelters for participants.
he Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) congress (Muktamar) is a showcase of religious tolerance and cooperation as multiple religious groups provide various services to participants while locals reap economic benefits.
Held at Bahrul Ulum Pesantren (Islamic boarding school) in Jombang, East Java, from Thursday until Monday, many NU members instead flock to a Muhammadiyah post managed by the Muhammadiyah Jombang branch.
The post is preparing 10,000 bowls of beef bakso (meatballs) for all participants during the Muktamar. Meanwhile, volunteers from Aisyiyah, Muhammadiyah’s women’s autonomous organization, provided at least 3,000 hardboiled eggs, free flows of coffee and tea as well as a 24-hour health post.
“As soon as I hear NU’s 35th Muktamar will be held in Jombang, I immediately coordinated with the host, principal of Bahul Ulum Pesantren, because we often meet over coffee every month,” said Muhammadiyah Jombang branch treasurer, Sugeng Santoso.
“We express our intention to assist and make the event a success by providing food and beverages and health posts for all participants.”
Dozens of workers and waitress are seen busy from cooking to distributing the thousands of bakso bowls at the post. Muhammadiyah’s post is on the roadside of the main street, some 100 meters from the main venue.
“We just want to serve, because Muhammadiyah and NU were born as siblings. We no longer look at differences,” Sugeng said.
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