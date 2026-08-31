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N. Sumatra tourism sites closed as Mt. Sinabung volcanic activity increases

The closure started from Aug. 19 for an indefinite time based on a recommendation from the Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center’s (PVMBG) Mount Sinabung monitoring command post.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Officials from various agencies look on as two men install a poster warning residents and tourists not to approach Mount Sinabung on Aug. 29 in Karo regency, North Sumatra. The Mount Sinabung Monitoring Post has increased the volcano's status to Level II Waspada (advisory) following increased volcanic activities. Officials from various agencies look on as two men install a poster warning residents and tourists not to approach Mount Sinabung on Aug. 29 in Karo regency, North Sumatra. The Mount Sinabung Monitoring Post has increased the volcano's status to Level II Waspada (advisory) following increased volcanic activities. (Kompas.com/Hendri Setiawan)

T

he Karo regency administration temporarily closed Lau Kawar Lake and a nearby camping ground in Kuta Gugung village, Naman Teran district, following increased volcanic activity at Mount Sinabung in the past few days and an increase in alert level.

The closure started from Aug. 19 for an indefinite time based on a recommendation from the Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center’s (PVMBG) Mount Sinabung monitoring command post, Karo Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism Agency head Juni Antomi Kemit said.

The closure was also based on a public announcement from the Karo regent dated Aug. 14, calling on residents, tourists and climbers not to conduct any activities around Mount Sinabung.

“The temporary closure of Lau Kawar Lake is an anticipatory measure for the safety of residents and tourists as Mount Sinabung experiences increased activity,” Juni said on Aug. 26.

Mount Sinabung monitoring post head Armen Putra confirmed the alert level has been increased from Level I Normal to Level II Waspada (advisory), in the four-level alert system.

He said the government recommended residents and tourists avoid conducting activities at a radius of 3 kilometers from Mount Sinabung’s summit and a radius of 4.5 km for the South-East sector.

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“Those who are living on riverbanks with upstream sources on Mount Sinabung must remain vigilant on mud flow danger. The commendation was issued on Aug. 13,” he said on Thursday.

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