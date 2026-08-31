Riau’s acute respiratory cases increase by 1,960 a week

Residents wear masks as they cross Siak IV Bridge, shrouded in haze on Aug. 24 in Pekanbaru, Riau. The Riau provincial administration has urged residents to reduce outdoor activities and wear protective masks while outdoors as air quality in Pekanbaru deteriorates due to smoke from forest and land fires. (Antara/Rony Muharrman)

Acute respiratory infection cases spread in 10 out of 12 cities and regencies in the province with seven regions implementing online learning to prevent haze exposure.

R iau has recorded an increased number of Acute Respiratory Infections (ISPA) following deteriorating air quality from the haze caused by forest and land fires with 1,960 cases in the Aug. 19-26 period.

The infection is spread across 10 out of 12 cities and regencies in the province.

Zulkifli, head of the Riau Health Agency, said that the highest spike occurred on Wednesday.

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“Based on data from all cities and regencies, there were 634 cases on Wednesday,” he said on Thursday.

He said that Pekanbaru has the most cases with a tally of 563, followed by Pelalawan regency with 535 cases, Siak with 198 and Kampar with 195.

The agency also recorded 43 cases of asthma, 36 cases of skin irritation and 16 cases of conjunctivitis during the worsening haze.

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So far this year, there were 237 cases of ISPA and 629 pneumonia cases among toddlers in Riau.