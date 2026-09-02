Komnas HAM launches probe on Jakarta protest handling

Riot police stand guard during a protest on Aug. 27 against government policies and demanding harsher penalties for corruption outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Claudio Pramana)

At least one person died and 322 others were arrested after a protest in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on Aug. 27, in which protesters from Pati, Central Java, called for stronger law enforcement against corruption.

T he National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) is examining the police handling of a recent protest in Jakarta that ended with clashes and left one dead amid concerns over the excessive use of force by security officers.

On Monday, the commission held a meeting with the National Police to discuss the aftermath of the protest on Aug. 27 that dragged out until early hours of the following day.

After the meeting, Komnas HAM chair Anis Hidayah said the commission would assess whether the police handling of the protests involved any human rights violations, including whether arrests and information-gathering mechanisms were free from torture and violence.

The investigation will include an assessment on the fulfillment of 15 elements of basic citizen’s rights, including equality before the law, protections for witnesses, suspects and victims, restorative justice for vulnerable groups and access to legal aid for arrested people.

Similar probes will also be extended to other law enforcement institutions, including the Attorney General’s Office and the Supreme Court.

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“This is an important matter and has come to the commission’s attention, because freedom of expression is a constitutional right, where the state is obliged to ensure the respect, protection and fulfillment of that right,” Anis said.