The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
To build NU anew
Hercules’ return spotlights Prabowo’s informal power network

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
To build NU anew
Hercules’ return spotlights Prabowo’s informal power network

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Authorities intercept 800 kg of ketamine in Anambas waters

Customs' patrol vessel BC 30005 halted the MV Fuchangxing 1 on Aug. 22 based on joint intelligence analysis and interagency targeting, which had flagged the cargo ship as exhibiting high-risk operational patterns at sea.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Batam, Riau Islands
Thu, September 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Armed officers stand guard near a pile of evidence during a news conference on a drug smuggling case at the Riau Islands Police headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands, on Sept. 1, 2026. A joint team from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim Polri), the Directorate General of Customs and Excise and the Riau Islands Police intercepted 800 kilograms of ketamine in Riau Islands waters, and named a Taiwanese national, identified by the initials BNC, as a suspect accused of acting as the syndicate's controller. Armed officers stand guard near a pile of evidence during a news conference on a drug smuggling case at the Riau Islands Police headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands, on Sept. 1, 2026. A joint team from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim Polri), the Directorate General of Customs and Excise and the Riau Islands Police intercepted 800 kilograms of ketamine in Riau Islands waters, and named a Taiwanese national, identified by the initials BNC, as a suspect accused of acting as the syndicate's controller. (Antara/Teguh prihatna)

A

joint operation by the Customs Directorate General, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and the Riau Islands Police have seized 800 kilograms of ketamine from a foreign cargo vessel intercepted in the waters of Anambas Island regency, the agencies announced on Tuesday at a joint press conference in Batam.

Customs' patrol vessel BC 30005 halted the MV Fuchangxing 1 on Aug. 22 based on joint intelligence analysis and interagency targeting, which had flagged the cargo ship as exhibiting high-risk operational patterns at sea.

During a search of the ship, officers found 40 sacks with a combined weight of around 800 kg containing ketamine, a pharmaceutical drug classified as a controlled substance, inside four concealed compartments.

Ten crewmembers were arrested, including nine Myanmar nationals. The other, a Taiwanese identified only as BNC, 20, has been named as a suspect for his alleged role as a cargo manager for a transnational syndicate.

A second ship, MT Ashley, was also inspected after analysis indicated it was involved in a ship-to-ship transfer operation, also known as transshipment, with Fuchangxing 1.

The Ashley’s 15 crewmembers are being examined as witnesses.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

K-9 drug detection units deployed by the Customs Office found no narcotics aboard the second ship, but officers seized a vacuum sealer machine believed to have been used to package the drugs before the transshipment.

Popular

Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

Related Article

Indonesia seizes 2.6 tonnes of meth in major bust

Authorities foil effort to smuggle hundreds of birds out of Bali

TNI chief observes nighttime airdrop exercise

Fuel shortages prompt nationwide crackdown on subsidized fuel misuse

Authorities in Batam prevent smuggling of lobster larvae, handgun, drugs

Popular

Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

More in Indonesia

 View more
Gelar Alam ethnic people carry bundles of rice stalks on Oct. 5, 2025, during a Seren Taun harvest festival procession in Sukabumi, West Java. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Society

Civil groups seek better recognition for indigenous peoples in new bill
A Transjakarta bus leaves the Flavor Bliss shelter in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten after the launching of Transjabodetabek bus service's new route between Alam Sutera township and Blok M, South Jakarta on April 24, 2025. The Jakarta administration worked with the Banten administration to open the Alam Sutera-Blok M route for Transjabodetabek in a bid to tackle the city's perennial traffic problem.
Jakarta

Jakarta transit grows, but Greater Jakarta stays disconnected
Fire fighters with the Forest and Land Fire Control Brigade spray water to extinguish a fire on Aug. 12 in an area close to an oil palm plantation affected by wildfire in Pulang Pisau regency in Central Kalimantan.
Society

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires

Highlight
Fire fighters with the Forest and Land Fire Control Brigade spray water to extinguish a fire in an area close to an oil palm plantation affected by wildfire in Pulang Pisau regency in Central Kalimantan on Aug. 12, 2026.
Society

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires
Police officers and protesters face each other during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corrupt officials outside the Senayan Legislative complex in Jakarta on August 27, 2026.
Editorial

The state's new muscle
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 3, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo pitches Eurasia-Southeast Asia economic bridge

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Breaking into, navigating ASEAN’s consumer market
Academia

Industrial estates need a new measure of success
Markets

Asian stocks rally as traders pare rate bets ahead of jobs data
Environment

Sunken graves: In Indramayu, even death has lost its space
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia backs India’s BRICS leadership
Academia

American Götterdämmerung
Academia

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Regulations

Purbaya reasserts budget for cooperatives debt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Authorities intercept 800 kg of ketamine in Anambas waters

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.