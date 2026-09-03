Authorities intercept 800 kg of ketamine in Anambas waters

Armed officers stand guard near a pile of evidence during a news conference on a drug smuggling case at the Riau Islands Police headquarters in Batam, Riau Islands, on Sept. 1, 2026. A joint team from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim Polri), the Directorate General of Customs and Excise and the Riau Islands Police intercepted 800 kilograms of ketamine in Riau Islands waters, and named a Taiwanese national, identified by the initials BNC, as a suspect accused of acting as the syndicate's controller. (Antara/Teguh prihatna)

Customs' patrol vessel BC 30005 halted the MV Fuchangxing 1 on Aug. 22 based on joint intelligence analysis and interagency targeting, which had flagged the cargo ship as exhibiting high-risk operational patterns at sea.

A joint operation by the Customs Directorate General, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and the Riau Islands Police have seized 800 kilograms of ketamine from a foreign cargo vessel intercepted in the waters of Anambas Island regency, the agencies announced on Tuesday at a joint press conference in Batam.

Customs' patrol vessel BC 30005 halted the MV Fuchangxing 1 on Aug. 22 based on joint intelligence analysis and interagency targeting, which had flagged the cargo ship as exhibiting high-risk operational patterns at sea.

During a search of the ship, officers found 40 sacks with a combined weight of around 800 kg containing ketamine, a pharmaceutical drug classified as a controlled substance, inside four concealed compartments.

Ten crewmembers were arrested, including nine Myanmar nationals. The other, a Taiwanese identified only as BNC, 20, has been named as a suspect for his alleged role as a cargo manager for a transnational syndicate.

A second ship, MT Ashley, was also inspected after analysis indicated it was involved in a ship-to-ship transfer operation, also known as transshipment, with Fuchangxing 1.

The Ashley’s 15 crewmembers are being examined as witnesses.

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K-9 drug detection units deployed by the Customs Office found no narcotics aboard the second ship, but officers seized a vacuum sealer machine believed to have been used to package the drugs before the transshipment.