House moves on agrarian reform legislation

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Baleg chair Bob Hasan asserted the bill should be aimed at promoting public welfare by ensuring legal protection for communities who possess land but lack legal certainty to back their claims, leaving them vulnerable to land grabbing.
he House of Representatives has kicked off deliberation of the agrarian reform bill after listing it among this year’s priorities, in order to pass legislation that will lay the legal foundations for protecting communities’ land rights.
The House Legislation Body (Baleg) started the process through a meeting on Tuesday with the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry and Forestry Ministry to discuss substantial issues to be included in the draft law.
Baleg chair Bob Hasan asserted the bill should be aimed at promoting public welfare by ensuring legal protection for communities who possess land but lack legal certainty to back their claims, leaving them vulnerable to land grabbing.
“The most important thing is whether the law can bring prosperity to the people,” said Bob, a lawmaker from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, at Tuesday’s meeting. “If this can be achieved, there will be no agrarian conflicts.”
He noted prevailing regulations on land conflicts divide authority between the two ministries, leaving unaddressed structural issues amid overlapping policies and sectoral differences.
The bill is expected to regulate equitable land distribution and set out conflict resolution mechanisms.
Read also: Calls grow for Prabowo to expedite land conflict resolution
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