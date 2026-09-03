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House moves on agrarian reform legislation

Baleg chair Bob Hasan asserted the bill should be aimed at promoting public welfare by ensuring legal protection for communities who possess land but lack legal certainty to back their claims, leaving them vulnerable to land grabbing.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, September 3, 2026

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Farmers joined under the Kawulo Alit Mandiri Farmers Group hold a banner that reads “Land for The People“ during a rally to protest against the criminalization of local farmers in Semarang, Central Java, on Aug. 3, 2026. The protesters demanded the Central Java Police stop the investigation into two local farmers, who were reported by a company for allegedly illegally taking control of a 16-hectare plot in Dayunan in Kendal regency. Farmers joined under the Kawulo Alit Mandiri Farmers Group hold a banner that reads “Land for The People“ during a rally to protest against the criminalization of local farmers in Semarang, Central Java, on Aug. 3, 2026. The protesters demanded the Central Java Police stop the investigation into two local farmers, who were reported by a company for allegedly illegally taking control of a 16-hectare plot in Dayunan in Kendal regency. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

T

he House of Representatives has kicked off deliberation of the agrarian reform bill after listing it among this year’s priorities, in order to pass legislation that will lay the legal foundations for protecting communities’ land rights.

The House Legislation Body (Baleg) started the process through a meeting on Tuesday with the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry and Forestry Ministry to discuss substantial issues to be included in the draft law.

Baleg chair Bob Hasan asserted the bill should be aimed at promoting public welfare by ensuring legal protection for communities who possess land but lack legal certainty to back their claims, leaving them vulnerable to land grabbing.

“The most important thing is whether the law can bring prosperity to the people,” said Bob, a lawmaker from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, at Tuesday’s meeting. “If this can be achieved, there will be no agrarian conflicts.”

He noted prevailing regulations on land conflicts divide authority between the two ministries, leaving unaddressed structural issues amid overlapping policies and sectoral differences.

The bill is expected to regulate equitable land distribution and set out conflict resolution mechanisms.

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