Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought

Wildfire flames and smoke rise above a forest on Aug. 10 in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Most areas in East Java have experienced over 60 consecutive days without rain, which is means they are in extreme drought.

F orest fires around Mount Semeru in Lumajang regency, East Java, have burned 598 hectares on Monday, with two main fires in Senduro district.

East Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) executive director Gatot Soebroto said the affected areas were around Mount Kepolo, Jambangan area, Po’o forest and the Ayak-ayak alternative climbing route.

“Currently, there are two fire spots, in Argosari village’s B29 area and Ranu Pani’s Ranu Kembang area in Senduro district,” he said.

A joint team consisting of personnel from BPBD, the Indonesian Military (TNI), National Police, volunteers and locals tried to limit the fire from spreading by creating firebreaks in Ayak-ayak and Po’o.

Fire dousing efforts were also conducted along the Semeru climbing route between Post 1 and Post 2 to control fire spots and prevent fire from spreading to other areas.

Gatot said that difficult terrain was the biggest challenge.

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“Fire locations are in cliffs which are very steep and the wind is blowing strongly causing fire to spread quickly,” he said.