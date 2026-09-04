Jakarta transit grows, but Greater Jakarta stays disconnected

A Transjakarta bus leaves the Flavor Bliss shelter in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten after the launching of Transjabodetabek bus service's new route between Alam Sutera township and Blok M, South Jakarta on April 24, 2025. The Jakarta administration worked with the Banten administration to open the Alam Sutera-Blok M route for Transjabodetabek in a bid to tackle the city's perennial traffic problem. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

J akarta’s public transportation system is seeing rising ridership across major modes this year, signaling growing demand for reliable mass transit, but experts say its potential remains largely untapped without better connections to the thousands of housing developments across Greater Jakarta.

The Jakarta branch of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded year-on-year ridership growth across the city’s three monitored public transportation systems, namely the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Jakarta, the Light Rail Transit (LRT Jakarta) and bus service TransJakarta.

Passenger numbers rose 6.13 percent for the MRT, 3.06 percent for the LRT and 7.19 percent for TransJakarta. TransJakarta remained by far the busiest mode in July, carrying 40.32 million passengers, compared with 4.64 million on the MRT and 125,120 on the LRT.

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Transportation expert Djoko Setijowarno said improvements to Jakarta’s public transportation network, which now covers up to 92.5 percent of the capital, had clearly contributed to the increase in ridership.

However, he said the expansion had yet to significantly reduce private vehicle use, as commuters from neighboring cities in Greater Jakarta continue to rely on their cars of motorcycles due to limited public transportation options outside the capital.

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The latest data from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy recorded 1.5 million daily commuter trips from the satellite cities of Bogor, Depok and Bekasi in West Java, as well as Tangerang and South Tangerang in Banten, to Jakarta, underscoring the need for a more integrated transportation system.