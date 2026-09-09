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Search resumes for missing journalists on Anak Krakatau mission

The group set out on a speedboat from an area west of Jakarta on Monday afternoon, but the crew lost contact with the boat owner soon after departure, according to Basarnas.

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Jakarta
Wed, September 9, 2026

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A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Courtesy: Geological Agency/-)

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escuers resumed on Wednesday their search for a missing speedboat carrying eight people, including five journalists sent to cover a volcanic eruption, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said.

The group set out on a speedboat from an area west of Jakarta on Monday afternoon, but the crew lost contact with the boat owner soon after departure, according to Basarnas.

The five Indonesian journalists were on a mission to capture photos and video of the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, which for days paralysed several airports and blanketed cities including Jakarta in volcanic ash. Mount Anak Krakatau erupted three times on Tuesday, most recently at at 07:49 a.m. (0049 GMT), the volcano monitoring agency said.

They were accompanied by two boat crew members and a guide.

A search was launched on Tuesday afternoon but paused hours later due to high waves and poor visibility.

On Wednesday, the search area was expanded. The operation involved dozens of rescuers including police, military, fishermen and volunteers, the agency said in a statement.

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"The joint search and rescue team will continue the search by optimising all available personnel, facilities, and equipment," Basarnas added.

The agency said it had deployed high-speed search and rescue vessels, inflatable boats and thermal drones.

The journalists are employed by local and international media including state news agency Antara, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu and local website iNews.

One of the journalists contacted a colleague and shared his location at 3:00 pm on Monday, but has not been heard from since, according to the rescue agency.

Anak Krakatau, which means child of Krakatau, began emerging a century ago from the area previously occupied by Krakatau, then known as Krakatoa. The older volcano destroyed itself in mass eruptions in 1883, which killed more than 36,000 people after triggering a series of tsunamis.

 

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