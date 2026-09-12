31 Malaysians, Taiwanese arrested in West Kalimantan over alleged scam

Indonesia is emerging as a new operational hub for transnational online gambling and cyber scam syndicates, according to the National Police, as a crackdown on scam centers in mainland Southeast Asia pushes some criminal networks to seek new locations.

P olice have arrested 31 Malaysian and Taiwanese nationals accused of running an international scam operation from a hotel in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, in the latest scam raid involving foreigners.

Pontianak Immigration Office head Sam Fernando said the group had rented 14 rooms on the hotel’s third floor, which were being used both as accommodation and as a base for their alleged scamming activities.

“They rented 14 rooms on the third floor as a place to live and to carry out activities suspected of being related to scamming,” Sam said on Thursday as quoted by Kompas.com.

Sam said the case came to light after Pontianak Police received a tip about suspicious activities involving foreign nationals at the hotel. Police and immigration officers then conducted a joint raid on Sept. 8, resulting in the arrests.

Authorities later transferred all of the foreign nationals to the Pontianak Immigration Detention Center on Jl. Adi Sucipto in Kubu Raya regency.

Read also: Indonesia deports 92 Chinese nationals over alleged scam operation

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According to Sam, the foreign nationals had entered Pontianak at different times. Some had been in the city for about two months, while others had arrived roughly three weeks before they were detained.