Two free meal poisoning victims from N. Sumatra treated in Jakarta

Participants in a protest by a civil society coalition known as MBG Watch display a poster reading “Free Nutritious Meals and Red-and-White Village Cooperatives = Vampires of the State Budget” on Aug. 14 outside the National Nutrition Agency, or BGN, office in Central Jakarta. The protest was held to voice public concerns and criticize government budget policies, particularly the free nutritious meal program, amid continuing reports of food poisoning in several regions. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has become the highest state official to apologize for mass food poisoning caused by the free nutritious meal program in Karo regency, North Sumatra.

T wo victims of suspected food poisoning from the ill-managed, corruption-ridden free nutritious meal program from Karo regency, North Sumatra, have arrived in Jakarta to start further treatment at Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo National General Hospital (RSCM).

Agnesia Paruliana boru Silitonga and Febiona boru Purba were flown to Jakarta on Saturday after the visit of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Friday, when he requested the two victims to be treated in Jakarta.

“We have received the two patients, and they are already being treated by the RSCM medical team,” the hospital spokeswoman Sylvia told detik.com on Sunday.

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“However, I cannot reveal their detailed medical condition as a matter of patient privacy.”

North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution, who is also Gibran’s brother-in-law, confirmed that the transfer was based on Gibran’s request.

“Actually, the medical team from Jakarta said our medical team in Medan is capable,” he said as quoted by detik.com on Saturday.

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“However, yesterday [Friday], the vice president said there would be direct treatment and monitored directly by him.”