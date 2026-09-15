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Wildfire breaks out again at Mount Bromo

The latest blaze is the second wildfire to hit the Mount Bromo area in about a month, underscoring heightened fire risk during the dry season.

Wahyoe Boediwardhana (The Jakarta Post)
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Surabaya, East Java
Tue, September 15, 2026

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Wildfire flames and smoke rise above a forest on Aug. 10 in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java. Wildfire flames and smoke rise above a forest on Aug. 10 in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

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nother wildfire broke out in Indonesia’s Mount Bromo National Park in East Java on Thursday, weeks after a major blaze scorched more than 1,000 hectares of the protected conservation area.

According to local authorities, the fire was detected at around 4 p.m. in Ngadas village, Probolinggo regency. Strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread toward popular tourist spot Teletubbies Hill, raising concerns that the blaze could expand further.

The fire prompted the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park Authority (TNBTS) to close some tourist access routes on Thursday to support firefighting efforts and protect visitors, said TNBTS head Rudijanta Tjahja Nugraha.

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The closure was expanded to all access points on Saturday,  covering entrances to Mount Bromo from Malang, Probolinggo, Pasuruan and Lumajang, the authority said.

"To make firefighting and fire management more effective, visits to Mount Bromo from all access points have been completely closed," Rudijanta said on Sunday.

The TNBTS authority has not set a date for reopening the tourist area, he added.

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The East Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) said thick smoke, strong winds and steep terrain were hampering efforts to contain a wildfire in the Mount Bromo area.

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Wildfire breaks out again at Mount Bromo

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