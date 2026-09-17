AGO moves closer to Febrie prosecution

Febrie Adriansyah (center), a former senior prosecutor who is now a suspect in a corruption and money laundering case, arrives at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 7 for an interrogation by a team of nine senior investigators. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is wrapping up corruption and money laundering investigations into former senior prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah and two other suspects, moving closer to bringing the case to court after two months of investigation.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is wrapping up its investigation into former senior prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah and two other suspects in a corruption and money laundering case, moving closer to bringing the case to court after two months of investigation.

AGO assistant attorney general for supervision Rudi Margono said the team of senior investigators handling the case deemed their work complete in principle during its coordination meeting with the National Police’s corruption eradication corps (Kortastipidkor) and the Jakarta Police on Tuesday.

“From the technical investigation standpoint, Team Nine considers the case complete,” Rudi said, as quoted from Antara.

While investigators have yet to formally transfer the case to prosecutors at the South Jakarta Prosecutor’s Office, the Tuesday meeting concluded the case should immediately proceed to the prosecution stage “to provide legal certainty”, Rudi noted.

He did not specify a time frame for when prosecutors would file the case at court.

The development marked two months since the probe began in July into allegations that Febrie, lawyer Don Ritto and businessman Nurman Herin committed corruption and money laundering linked to the AGO’s handling of cases involving state insurers Jiwasraya and Asabri, at which time Febrie led the special crimes division.

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The three have been charged under Article 12 of the 2001 Corruption Eradication Law concerning extortion by public officials.