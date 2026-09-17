Agrarian ministry in spotlight for corruption

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash on Wednesday seized during the arrest of eight suspects in a bribery case involving the issuance of right-to-build (HGB) permits at the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is probing a bribery case in the issuance of right-to-build (HGB) permits at the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry, which allegedly involved a Golkar Party politician the investigators described as a “right-hand man” to minister Nusron Wahid.

Golkar politician Fahd El Fouz, a repeat corruption offender, was detained on Tuesday along with property developer PT Summarecon Agung president director Adrianto Pitojo Adi, an intermediary representing the publicly listed company, a ministry director general and Bogor Land Office head Sontang Manurung.

Investigators identified Fahd as an aide to Nusron, another Golkar politician who is not a suspect in the case. Three other individuals, who like Fahd do not work at the ministry but allegedly are aides to Nusron, were also detained.

The case originated from the extension of nine HGB certificates for plots of land managed by Summarecon in Bogor regency previously granted by the West Java Agrarian Planning Office and the Bogor Land Office. The permits were blocked after landowners challenged the permit extension at an administrative court in West Java.

KPK investigators alleged that a group of Summarecon intermediaries approached Nusron’s aides to help communicate their intention to unblock the permits to the Bogor Land Office. Land office head Sontang later demanded Rp 2 billion (US$113,295) in bribes in exchange for his help to unfreeze the permits, but Summarecon president director Adrianto agreed to pay Rp 1.5 billion instead.

The KPK also uncovered other similar payments involving officials at the ministry and regional offices and were facilitated by Nusron’s aides, particularly Fahd, who collected the money.

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The investigation so far resulted in the seizure of Rp 106.3 billion in rupiah and foreign currencies.