Govt prepares fines in digital child safety rules

Children play online games against each other on smartphones and tablets along an alley in Jakarta on March 26, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

Several tech platforms deemed to pose high risks to minor users, such as Meta apps, YouTube and TikTok, are given until the end of the year to complete their self-assessment on their apps’ potential hazards to children, as mandated by PP Tunas.

T he Communications and Digital Ministry has finished drafting policies on penalties for social media platforms that fail to comply with Indonesia’s Child Protection in Digital Space Regulation, known as PP TUNAS, ranging from fines to full access blocking.

After reviewing compliance six months after the regulation took effect in March, Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid noted several platforms, including Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and Threads; Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube and ByteDance’s TikTok, had yet to fully meet their obligations.

She urged them to comply before the self-assessment deadline on Dec. 31. Should the platforms fail to complete their self-assessments by year-end, the government would step in and conduct its own assessments.

The government has also finalized the formula of fines for digital platforms found to be violating the regulation. For large-scale or global platforms, the fine is set at 6 percent of their global revenue. Meanwhile, punishment for domestic electronic system providers (PSE) is based on their business scale, with a maximum fine of Rp 1 billion (US$56,447) for micro enterprises and Rp 10 billion for medium-sized ones.

“These formulas have been passed through public consultation. We have also officially informed the PSEs, especially the eight high-risk ones, and handed this over to the Finance Ministry to be deliberated and set in the [non-tax revenue regulation] with other related ministries,” Meutya said in a briefing on Monday.

The government issued PP TUNAS with an aim to make the digital space safer for children amid growing concerns over exposure to harmful online content, pornography, cyberbullying, exploitation and addiction.

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The regulation classifies digital platforms into three tiers based on risks to children. High-risk platforms include social media, chat apps, streaming services and certain online games, and they are restricted to users under 16 and must apply parental authorization for minor users.