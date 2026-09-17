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Malaysian files report against senior policeman over N. Sulawesi gold mine deal

Malaysian national alleges the police officer did not provide sufficient returns for his investment at a gold mine in North Sulawesi.

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Malaysian national has filed a police report against a senior police officer alleging fraud and deception relating to an investment in a gold mine in North Sulawesi, with the officer denying all allegations.

Identified only as S bin AS, the Malaysian filed a police report on Aug. 20 against Sr. Comr. Fahrurozi, the Malaysian’s lawyer Bagas Pangestu Pribadi told a press conference at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) on Tuesday.

“We received the SP2HP investigation progress report relating to alleged fraud and embezzlement in regard to a gold mine investment allegedly carried out by Sr. Comr. F,” he said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Bagas said in the press release that based on the SP2HP report dated Sept. 14, detectives had questioned 15 witnesses and inspected two gold mine locations in North Sulawesi.

The locations were in Ratatotok Satu and Ratatotok Dua villages in Ratatotok district, Southeast Minahasa regency, and in South Tanoyan village in Lolayan district, Bolaang Mongondow regency.

“We appreciate the detectives’ actions. The SP2HP report shows that there is progress in the case investigation,” he said.

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Bagas said the case started in May 2025 when S was introduced to Fahrurozi through a third party at the Bareskrim office. Fahrurozi offered a gold mine investment to S, saying that all the permits would soon be issued.

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