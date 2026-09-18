Basarnas ends search for five missing journalists in Sunda Strait

Search and rescue personnel ride on a rubber boat on Sept. 9 during a search operation for people who were reported missing in the waters of the Sunda Strait, including journalists covering the activity of Mount Anak Krakatau in Pandeglang, Banten. (Reuters/Stringer)

Basarnas said that information about the missing vessel will continue to be broadcast to all ships traversing the Sunda Strait and promised that the agency would follow up immediately on any new leads.

T he national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) has called off the operation to locate five journalists and three boat crew members missing in the Sunda Strait while covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, after a 10-day search yielded no sign of the group.

"We have halted the search, but if any signs of the boat or victims emerge, we are ready to reopen the operation. So, it does not end here," agency Banten office head Al Amrad said on Thursday.

He added that information about the missing vessel will continue to be broadcast to all ships traversing the Sunda Strait and promised that the agency would follow up immediately on any new leads.

The five journalists departed by speedboat from Banten on the afternoon of Sept. 7 for a mission to capture photos and video of the eruption of Anak Krakatau, which for several days disrupted flights and blanketed several cities including Jakarta in volcanic ash.

They are Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas of state news agency Antara, Arie Basuki of Merdeka.com, Yudistiro Pranoto of iNews, Firdaus Wajidi of Turkey’s Anadolu Agency and freelance photographer Donal Husni. They were accompanied by captain Warta, crew member Surakman and tour guide Heriyanto.

The boat lost contact about an hour after departing.

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Basarnas on Monday extended the search for the missing journalists by three days after seven days of operations yielded no results.