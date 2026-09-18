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Party leaders begin talk on election law revision, weigh higher threshold

Political parties have begun discussing possible increases in the legislative threshold that election observers warn could further limit voter representation and narrow the space for alternative voices in the House of Representatives.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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A woman dips her finger into a jar of ink in on Feb. 14, 2024, after casting a ballot in the 2024 general election at a polling station in Teba hamlet, Jimbaran, Bali. A woman dips her finger into a jar of ink in on Feb. 14, 2024, after casting a ballot in the 2024 general election at a polling station in Teba hamlet, Jimbaran, Bali. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

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olitical parties in the ruling coalition have begun discussing possible changes to the electoral system, including a potential increase in the legislative threshold that election observers warn could further limit voter representation and narrow the space for alternative voices in the House of Representatives.

Gerindra Party secretary-general Sugiono confirmed on Wednesday that pro-government party leaders met while President Prabowo Subianto was in New Delhi attending the BRICS Summit over the weekend, with the ruling party represented by House deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

Discussion in the meeting, Sugiono said, focused on a set of proposed changes to the electoral system, including ways to make the voting process more “efficient and effective” while ensuring that voters’ voices are adequately represented, including through revisions to the legislative threshold.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2024 that the 4 percent national vote threshold for political parties to secure seats in the House was inconsistent with the principles of popular sovereignty and electoral fairness and ordered policymakers to revise the threshold number for next elections.

“Ultimately, we need to reach an agreement. [Party leaders] will meet again, but we don’t know yet when that will be, whether later this year or next year. We’ll see how things develop,” Sugiono, who also serves as foreign minister, told reporters.

The pro-Prabowo coalition comprises all eight but one party in the House, which together control 470 of 580 seats.

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