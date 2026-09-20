The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rescuers extend search for dozens still missing in Java Sea ferry accident

Rescuers recovered three bodies from the submerged ship on Friday, bringing the confirmed death toll to nine, with 126 others still missing, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

AFP
Jakarta
Sun, September 20, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13. Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13. (AFP/Handout/Indonesian Navy)

J

oint search and rescue team extended their search on Saturday for dozens of people still missing after the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry sank in the Java Sea last week, a rescue official said.

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java on Aug. 13 to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan.

Rescuers recovered three bodies from the submerged ship on Friday, bringing the confirmed death toll to nine, with 126 others still missing, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

Basarnas operations director Yudhi Bramantyo said authorities decided to extend the search while discussions were held on how to right the ferry. Some of the remaining victims are feared trapped inside.

"We have decided to extend this operation for the next seven days while awaiting the results of the discussion and steps that will be taken by the salvage team," Yudhi told a news conference.

Divers are being sent to the shipwreck to try to search for the missing, Yudhi said: "It is our hope that the weather is favourable tomorrow so that the divers can carry out their activities."

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Search-and-rescue operations typically last for seven days in Indonesia, and authorities can extend them based on factors including an assessment that some of the victims could still be recovered.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism. Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are often the main reasons for disasters.

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

Basarnas ends search for five missing journalists in Sunda Strait

Transjakarta’s water transit plan raises connectivity hope for Thousand Islands

Indonesia, France discuss expansion of submarine cooperation

Police detain 44 people in Surabaya scam ring, mostly foreigners

Surabaya blocks public services for 8,000 men failing to pay child support

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Navy personnel maneuver their boats on Sept. 17, 2026 directly above the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship which capsized in the Java Sea waters. The Virgo Transport 8 carried 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact with its shipping company after departing from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Sept. 13.
Archipelago

Rescuers extend search for dozens still missing in Java Sea ferry accident
Students carry meal packages disbursed through the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 4 at SDN Jati Asih X state elementary school in Bekasi, West Java.
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding

A mahout inspects the body of Diego, a 17-year-old tame male Sumatran elephant, on Sept. 16 at the Minas Elephant Training Center in Riau. Diego died from a suspected chronic infection of the digestive tract, marking the 13th reported Sumatran elephant death across the country this year.
Archipelago

Tame Sumatran elephant dies in Riau, 13th this year

Highlight
Students carry meal packages disbursed under the free nutritious meal program at SDN Jati Asih X state elementary school in Bekasi, West Java on Sept. 4, 2026.
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) inspects the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) service at an under-construction station in Rawamangun, East Jakarta on July 14, 2026.
Editorial

Good governance 101
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out
Economy

State revenue hits 65% in August, Suahasil vows budget credibility
Americas

White House turns away CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters after Trump's ban
Europe

Denmark hails 'binding' Greenland deal with Trump
Middle East and Africa

Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh
Archipelago

Rescuers extend search for dozens still missing in Java Sea ferry accident
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding

Economy

ASEAN to roll out upgraded trade pact ahead of schedule
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.