Respiratory problems climb past 170,000 cases in Indonesia

Motorists drive with headlights on a haze-shrouded road in Palangkaraya city, Central Kalimantan on August 20, 2026, as smoke originating from widespread forest and land fires has significantly reduced visibility and degraded air quality across the province. Indonesia's government says over 100,000 hectares burned in the first half of the year. (AFP/Reina)

Blazes in Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua have blanketed parts of the country, as well as neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, sending air quality indices plummeting.

M ore than 170,000 respiratory cases were recorded in regions affected by haze in Indonesia, a health ministry official said Tuesday, as the country battles for weeks to control fires that caused the toxic smog.

Blazes in Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua have blanketed parts of the country, as well as neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, sending air quality indices plummeting.

The toxic smog contains pollutants including PM 2.5, a fine particulate matter smaller than a human hair that could carry health risk such as respiratory infections, health ministry official Then Suyanti told a news conference.

"There were 174,694 cases of acute respiratory infections between August and September 21 in areas affected by forest and land fires," she said.

More than 40,000 of the recorded respiratory cases affected toddlers, she said.

The overall figure, reported in seven haze-affected provinces across Indonesia, was up from over 113,000 cases reported as of September 9.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The number of people suffering from wildfire-related respiratory illnesses rose to 113,336 as of September 9, up from 50,891 on September 1, according to figures presented by health ministry.

More than 12.5 million people have been exposed to haze caused by fires across seven provinces, the ministry said in early September.

The health ministry had mobilised aid including oxygen concentrators, face masks and oxygen canisters to the affected regions, Then said.

"We advise (the public) to reduce outdoor activities when air quality worsen, use mask and maintain hydration," she said.

Indonesia regularly battles wildfires during the dry season, which typically runs from July to October.

But the blazes are more intense this year, coinciding with what is expected to be the strongest El Nino climate phenomenon since comparable records began four decades ago.

Experts also blame climate change, decades of forest degradation and slash-and-burn land-clearing practises that have changed the naturally fire-resistant landscape.