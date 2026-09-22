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Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, September 22, 2026

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The United Nations stands on a gate on Sept. 21, 2025, outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the United States. The United Nations stands on a gate on Sept. 21, 2025, outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the United States. (AFP/Kena Betancur)

I

ndonesia has called for a broad reform of the United Nations, saying the world body must adapt its decision-making to changes in global power while remaining relevant to new challenges and restoring trust among its members.

Umar Hadi, Indonesia’s permanent representative to the UN, said a reform should make the UN's representation more reflective of today’s distribution of global power.

“There needs to be a new formula for policymaking or decision-making in the UN,” he told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City, the United States.

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He said countries whose influence has grown since the UN was founded in 1945 should have a voice with greater weight.

He cited the UN Security Council as an example.

The 15-member body has five permanent members with veto power, but none represents Africa, despite the continent’s growing demographic and economic weight.

Indonesia itself will bid to join the council as a nonpermanent member for the 2029-2030 term, seeking to represent the priorities of developing countries at the UN’s most powerful body. Jakarta has previously served on the council four times, with the last two-year term ending in 2020.

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