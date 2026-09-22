Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

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ndonesia has called for a broad reform of the United Nations, saying the world body must adapt its decision-making to changes in global power while remaining relevant to new challenges and restoring trust among its members.
Umar Hadi, Indonesia’s permanent representative to the UN, said a reform should make the UN's representation more reflective of today’s distribution of global power.
“There needs to be a new formula for policymaking or decision-making in the UN,” he told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City, the United States.
He said countries whose influence has grown since the UN was founded in 1945 should have a voice with greater weight.
He cited the UN Security Council as an example.
The 15-member body has five permanent members with veto power, but none represents Africa, despite the continent’s growing demographic and economic weight.
Indonesia itself will bid to join the council as a nonpermanent member for the 2029-2030 term, seeking to represent the priorities of developing countries at the UN’s most powerful body. Jakarta has previously served on the council four times, with the last two-year term ending in 2020.
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