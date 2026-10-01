AGO wraps up probe against ex-free meals chief

Former National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana walks toward a prisoner van on Tuesday after an interrogation at the Central Jakarta Prosecutor's Office in Jakarta. The Attorney General's Office (AGO) suspects Dadan and former deputies of the agency of being involved in corruption pertaining to the free nutritious meal program. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Former National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana will soon face prosecution at court as investigators finish looking into the corruption case pertaining to the free nutritious meal program, with him facing a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has handed over to prosecutors suspects and evidence of the alleged corruption case surrounding the free nutritious meal program managed by the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), moving the months-long probe toward trial.

The case files of all suspects, including former BGN head Dadan Hindayana and his former deputies Sony Sonjaya and Lodewyk Pusung, have been declared complete after investigators questioned about 233 witnesses throughout the investigation, according to AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna.

The AGO also questioned four experts and examined several written and physical evidence before declaring the case complete.

“Today, the suspects and evidence in the alleged graft case [...] at BGN in 2025 and 2026 have been handed over,” Anang said at the Central Jakarta District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

If indicted and eventually found guilty, Dadan will face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

The AGO finished the investigation nearly four months after its investigators arrested Dadan and two other BGN deputies as suspects in the case on June 3. They were dismissed by President Prabowo Subianto from their posts one day prior.

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Investigators suspect irregularities in the verification process for prospective free meals partners and in the controversial procurement of electric motorcycles for kitchens providing meal packages under the multi-trillion-rupiah program.