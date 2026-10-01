BREAKING: Arrmanatha takes over as foreign minister in latest reshuffle

Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir attends an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries on Aug. 5, 2026, in Amman. The meeting was hosted by Jordan to reaffirm the kingdom’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites amid escalating Israeli incursions in occupied East Jerusalem. (Courtesy of Foreign Ministry/-)

Arrmanatha, better known as Tata, previously served as Sugino’s foreign minister. He was among three deputy foreign ministers appointed by Prabowo in October 2024.

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Thursday appointed Arrmanatha Nasir as foreign minister, replacing Sugiono in a cabinet reshuffle that also saw several other senior officials moved to new positions.

Arrmanatha, better known as Tata, previously served as one of Sugiono’s three deputies.

Sugiono, meanwhile, has been appointed coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, replacing Pratikno.

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Sugiono, who is also secretary-general of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, spent nearly two years as the country’s top diplomat.

He most recently led Indonesia’s delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States, in September, representing Prabowo.

Arrmanatha’s appointment comes as Indonesia continues to pursue an active diplomatic agenda, including its push for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and its ongoing engagement in multilateral forums. (vny)