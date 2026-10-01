E. Java earmarks Rp 6 billion to improve ferry pier in Banyuwangi

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The East Java provincial administration is pushing ahead to connect Bulusan pier with the landing craft machine (LCM) main piers in Ketapang ferry crossing.
he East Java provincial administration has said it is preparing to spend Rp 6 billion (US$335,645) on improving the Bulusan pier, connecting it with the larger Ketapang ferry terminal in Banyuwangi regency, following yet another heavy traffic jam on Monday.
East Java Vice Governor Emil Dardak emphasized the importance of landing craft machine (LCM) piers for large commercial vehicles communities, comparing them to economic lifelines, while smaller vehicles are directed to use the movable bridge (MB) piers.
The provincial administration is pushing to connect Bulusan pier with the LCM main piers through coordination with Transportation Ministry, state-owned ferry company PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry and Banyuwangi regency administration.
Emil said the plan to connect Bulusan pier with LCM pier was obstructed with the presence of buildings between both piers, requiring district arrangement by the Banyuwangi regency administration.
He added that ahead of Christmas and New Year holiday season, crossing capacity would increase after the pier capacity increase project at MB pier in Gilimanuk was completed.
“Once the project in Gilimanuk is completed, and there is one additional pontoon pier in Ketapang, there will be five MBs,” he said on Monday.
“The aim is to complete this all before Christmas and New Year holiday season.”
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