Frequent turnover of govt spokespersons reflects uncertainty over direction

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Frequent turnover of government spokespersons points to a persistent struggle to establish a clear direction under President Prabowo Subianto, analysts said, as his declining approval ratings put pressure on the government to be more responsive to public concerns.
epeated changes in the government spokesperson post in less than two years point to a persistent struggle to establish a clear direction under President Prabowo Subianto, analysts said, as his declining approval ratings put pressure on the government to be more responsive to public concerns.
As his administration nears its second anniversary, Prabowo recently reshuffled his cabinet and replaced prominent political consultant Muhammad Qodari with activist Syahganda Nainggolan as head of Government Communications Agency (Bakom).
It marked the fourth leadership change at the agency since Prabowo took office in October 2024, as the administration continues to face criticism over its perceived disconnect from public concerns and insensitivity to mounting frustration over rising living costs and shrinking job opportunities.
“This is a sign that Bakom has yet to understand the President’s communication orientation. The institution remains dysfunctional despite having different leaders,” political communication analyst Dedi Kurnia Syah said on Friday.
Established in the final months of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s presidency in late 2024 as the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the agency was first led by Hasan Nasbi, a political consultant with close ties to Jokowi.
It was later renamed the Government Communications Agency in September last year, when Prabowo tapped his loyalist Angga Raka Prabowo to replace Hasan, who was seen at the time as having limited access to the President and tone-deafness in responding to public concerns.
Read also: PCO back in spotlight after Hasan’s return to office
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