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Riau Islands BP3MI hands over people trafficking case to police

The human trafficking case involves 15 illegal migrant workers and a baby, who were intercepted on their way to Johor Bahru from an illegal port.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Batam, Riau Islands
Mon, October 12, 2026

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Stock illustration of human trafficking. Stock illustration of human trafficking. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

T

he Riau Islands Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Service Agency (BP3MI) has handed over the case of human trafficking and irregular migrant worker placements to the provincial police force.

As many as 15 migrant workers, a four-month-old baby and three suspects were transferred to the Riau Islands Police for further investigation and legal process on Oct. 1.

Riau Islands BP3MI head Sr. Comr. Imam Riyadi said the move was the result of cooperation between the BP3MI protection team, the Batam base of the Maritime and Fisheries Resources Protection Surveillance (PSDKP) Directorate General and the Riau Islands Police.

The operation foiled an effort to smuggle migrant workers using illegal channels to Malaysia. Migrant workers usually use wooden speed boats from illegal ports in Johor Bahru waters that are not supervised by Malaysian authorities.

“The transfer of human trafficking victims and suspects to the Riau Islands Police was done to support law enforcement,” Imam told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

“We also want to get comprehensive information on the illegal migrant workers network.”

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The case started when the Batam PSDKP team intercepted an unnamed speedboat in Riau Islands waters carrying 16 people, consisting of 15 adults and a baby. They were transferred to BP3MI on Sept. 27.

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