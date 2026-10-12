Student assaulted at Prabowo’s People’s School in C. Java

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The physical violence caused the victim, identified as D, to lose a tooth and receive bruises in the face and a swollen head.
nother bullying incidence took place in Central Java, this time at President Prabowo Subianto’s signature Sekolah Rakyat (people’s school) program, where a Grade 10 student was beaten up by 14 schoolmates for allegedly stealing a soap in Pati regency.
The physical violence caused the victim, identified as D, to lose a tooth and receive bruises in the face and a swollen head.
D told reporters on Friday that the attack took place on Sept. 29 evening after dinner, when all students have returned to their own rooms at the school’s dormitory.
Another student, identified as N, came to the victim’s room and accused D of taking his soap.
“I said didn’t do I and suddenly someone hit me from behind,” D told reporters, as quoted by kompas.com.
“It was dark, so I didn’t know who first hit me. I also don’t know whether they were just using their fists or also other objects.”
Jeanne Puspita Dewi, the victim’s mother, said the physical injuries suffered by her son were quite bad.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.