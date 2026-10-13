Three rescued Sumatran orangutans begin final assessments ahead of release

A male Sumatran orangutan named Rakus is seen two months after wound self-treatment using a medicinal plant in the Suaq Balimbing research site, a protected rainforest area in Indonesia, with the facial wound below the right eye barely visible anymore, in this handout picture taken on Aug. 25, 2022. (Reuters/Safruddin/Max Planck Institute o)

The three orangutans were transferred to the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre after completing rehabilitation at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) in Sibolangit, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.

T hree rescued Sumatran orangutans have been transferred to a reintroduction center in Aceh for final assessments ahead of their planned release into the wild.

The orangutans began the reintroduction process at the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre in the Jantho Pine Forest Nature Reserve in Aceh Besar regency on Oct 8, as part of efforts to restore their natural behavior and prepare them to survive independently in their forest habitat.

The three orangutans are Didi, an 11-year-old female from Aceh Tamiang district; Trumon, a 25-year-old male from South Aceh district; and Babahlung, an eight-year-old male from Nagan Raya district.

Trumon and Babahlung were rescued after being captured by local residents, while Didi was confiscated from a resident and entered rehabilitation at one year old.

The three orangutans were transferred to the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre after completing rehabilitation at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) in Sibolangit, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.

Babahlung underwent four months of rehabilitation, while Trumon spent six months at the center. Didi underwent 10 years of rehabilitation.

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Arista Ketaren, manager of the SOCP Orangutan Quarantine and Rehabilitation Centre, said she hoped the rehabilitation process had prepared the three orangutans to adapt to their natural habitat and survive in the wild.