Three rescued Sumatran orangutans begin final assessments ahead of release

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The three orangutans were transferred to the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre after completing rehabilitation at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) in Sibolangit, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.
hree rescued Sumatran orangutans have been transferred to a reintroduction center in Aceh for final assessments ahead of their planned release into the wild.
The orangutans began the reintroduction process at the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre in the Jantho Pine Forest Nature Reserve in Aceh Besar regency on Oct 8, as part of efforts to restore their natural behavior and prepare them to survive independently in their forest habitat.
The three orangutans are Didi, an 11-year-old female from Aceh Tamiang district; Trumon, a 25-year-old male from South Aceh district; and Babahlung, an eight-year-old male from Nagan Raya district.
Trumon and Babahlung were rescued after being captured by local residents, while Didi was confiscated from a resident and entered rehabilitation at one year old.
The three orangutans were transferred to the Jantho Orangutan Reintroduction Centre after completing rehabilitation at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) in Sibolangit, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.
Babahlung underwent four months of rehabilitation, while Trumon spent six months at the center. Didi underwent 10 years of rehabilitation.
Arista Ketaren, manager of the SOCP Orangutan Quarantine and Rehabilitation Centre, said she hoped the rehabilitation process had prepared the three orangutans to adapt to their natural habitat and survive in the wild.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.