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Serious bullying cases in Central Java raise questions over student safety

At least three bullying incidents have been reported at schools across the province since September, leaving two students seriously injured and another dead.

Suherdjoko (The Jakarta Post)
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Semarang, Central Java
Wed, October 14, 2026

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spate of bullying cases in Central Java over the past month has raised concerns about gaps in school oversight and systemic shortcomings in efforts to protect students from violence.

At least three bullying incidents have been reported at schools across the province since September, leaving two students seriously injured and another dead.

A seven-year-old student at the SDN 1 Kebondalem state elementary school in Pemalang, Central Java, died on Sept. 30 after receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in an alleged assault by two older students.

The second-grade student, identified only as M, was reportedly attacked about two weeks earlier after refusing to hand over his pocket money.

Police identified the two alleged assailants, AAA and AKM, both aged 11, as children in conflict with the law and sent them to a social welfare institution in Magelang for six months of rehabilitation.

“Because the two children are under 12, they cannot be held criminally responsible,” Sr. Comr. Nunuk Setyowati, head of the Central Java police directorate for women and children protection and anti-trafficking, said.

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She added that the program may be extended by up to another six months if necessary and authorities will assess the children at the end of the rehabilitation period to determine whether they require further guidance, supervision or education. 

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