Lawmakers call for audit of disaster agency after graft scandal

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A lawmaker expressed disappointment over alleged corruption involving a procurement project funded by BNPB’s ready-to-use emergency funds, as Indonesia grapples with widespread forest and peatland fires.
awmakers have called for an audit of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named several of its official suspects in a corruption case earlier this week.
House of Representatives Commission III member Abdullah, who oversees law enforcement, expressed disappointment over alleged corruption involving a procurement project funded by BNPB’s ready-to-use emergency funds, as Indonesia grapples with widespread forest and peatland fires.
“If the corruption is proven [to have occurred], even the devil will be ashamed of such deeds,” the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician said in a statement on Wednesday.
He urged the KPK along with the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) to further investigate possible irregularities in budget management across other sectors within the agency. “The audit is important to ensure that disaster management funds are used properly, reach their intended purpose and are not misused.”
Stronger oversight and evaluation are needed to prevent misappropriation of funds intended to help disaster victims, he said, stressing that disaster management budgets are directly linked to public safety.
Read also: Five arrested for corruption at disaster agency amid funding concerns
Similarly, Rieke Diah Pitaloka from Commission XIII, which oversees human rights, described the alleged corruption as a “systemic human rights violation” that undermined people’s right to life and a healthy environment amid ongoing forest fires in Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua.
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