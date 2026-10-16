Batam blackout caused by wild animal costs at least Rp 233.9 billion

A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

The number of losses was calculated conservatively based on Batam’s gross domestic production of Rp 200 trillion per year or some Rp 548 billion per day.

B atam has suffered at least Rp 233.9 billion (US$13.04 million) in estimated losses after two days of widespread, repeated blackouts disrupted industrial operations across the city and surrounding areas.

Chairman of Batam branch of the Indonesian Economists Association (ISEI), Suyono Saputra, said the number of losses was calculated conservatively based on Batam’s gross domestic production of Rp 200 trillion per year or some Rp 548 billion per day.

“Based on Batam ISEI’s calculation, the 12-hour blackout in Batam caused a loss of about Rp 233.9 billion,” he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

“Lost production in manufacturing sector was the biggest at Rp 107.4 billion, because 56 percent of Batam’s GDP is from manufacturing.”

Suyono, who is also vice chairman of Batam Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), said losses happened because companies still have to pay workers’ wages despite the machines were shut off.

“For example, a factory with 500 workers lost Rp 300 million to Rp 400 million during the 12-hour blackout because it could not produce anything,” he said.

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“In the services, mall, hotel and port sectors, the losses were Rp 60.3 billion. Other intangible losses, such as raw material scrapping and technical recovery costs were some Rp 32.3 billion.”