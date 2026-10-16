Kilometer-long queues, traffic jams as fuel shortages hit Bali

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Komang Juli Astawa, 28, a resident of Pendem village in Jembrana, was forced to spend the night sleeping on his motorcycle while waiting in line for fuel at a local gas station.
uel shortages have sparked kilometer-long queues at gas stations across Bali in recent days, forcing motorists to wait for hours to refuel and prompting local administrations to implement work-from-home arrangements.
On Thursday, queues at several gas stations stretched up to three kilometers, causing major traffic disruptions. Vehicles waiting to refuel occupied one side of the road, forcing passing traffic to squeeze through the remaining lane.
Komang Juli Astawa, 28, a resident of Pendem village in Jembrana, was forced to spend the night sleeping on his motorcycle while waiting in line for fuel at a local gas station.
“I joined the queue at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning, I still hadn’t gotten any gasoline. I slept on my motorcycle. I’ve never experienced anything like this just to get fuel. I don’t even know who to complain to,” Juli said on Thursday as quoted by Detik.com.
Fellow Jembrana resident Gede Yasa, 47, said he and his wife had been forced to take turns queuing for fuel, with each returning home briefly to rest while the other held their place in line.
“I’ve been queuing since 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and now it’s already Thursday morning,” Yasa said.
“I sleep for an hour or two, then I return to the gas station to take over from my wife. This is a complete mess. Who is actually responsible for this?” he added, expressing frustration over the prolonged shortage.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.