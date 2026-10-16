Prabowo swaps army chief, TNI deputy commander in latest reshuffle

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
resident Prabowo Subianto swapped the posts of the Indonesian Military (TNI) deputy commander and the Army chief of staff on Thursday, a move analysts say could signal broader changes in the military’s leadership amid the President’s effort to strengthen his grip on the security forces.
In a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo moved Army chief Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak to deputy TNI commander, a position Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita had held since August last year. Meanwhile, Tandyo took over as Army chief of staff, the post Maruli held for nearly three years after former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo appointed him in November 2023.
Maruli will now serve a dual role as head of the National Border and Remote Area Management Agency, which was previously chaired by Home Minister Tito Karnavian and covered only border areas, not remote regions.
Maruli said the dual role would let him assist TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto while helping out the country’s outermost regions.
“I will serve the commander, as deputies do,” he told reporters after the inauguration. “Meanwhile, this [border management] agency will allow the military to help boost the economy in far-flung regions. That’s the President’s idea.”
Tandyo likewise said he was expected to “help accelerate the President’s flagship programs” in his new post, such as the Red and White Cooperatives.
The reshuffle of TNI’s top brass came amid speculation that Prabowo would soon remove TNI chief Agus, who Jokowi appointed in November 2023, and install his preferred figure to consolidate his own influence over the armed forces.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.