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Public office requires more than just popularity, Kalla says in lecture in Illinois

Former vice president Jusuf Kalla has said in his public lecture in Illinois, United States that holding public office requires leadership skills and competence rather than just relying on popularity, as he highlighted challenges to decentralization and democracy that Indonesia is facing.

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Former vice president Jusuf Kalla presents his public lecture at the Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois, the United States, on Oct. 13, 2026. Former vice president Jusuf Kalla presents his public lecture at the Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois, the United States, on Oct. 13, 2026. (Handout/-)

F

ormer vice president Jusuf Kalla has said in his public lecture in Illinois, the United States that holding public office requires leadership skills and competence rather than just relying on popularity, as he highlighted challenges to decentralization and democracy that Indonesia is facing.

Before dozens of master’s students from various nations at the Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois, on Tuesday, Kalla gave his lecture titled “Power Closer to the People: The Impact and Consequences of Regional Autonomy in Indonesia”.

He recalled how Indonesia made major strides in democracy and decentralization after the reform era.

“Before the reform era, Indonesia was a highly centralized state. Almost all decisions were made from Jakarta, while the regions lacked space to develop their own [regions],” he said, as quoted from a press release from his team. “This led the regions to demand [regional autonomy].”

Indonesia shifted from the centralized governance of the New Order era under former president Soeharto to a decentralized system in 1999 following the reform movement. Decentralization has been hailed for boosting more public involvement in regional politics and policymaking.

Meanwhile, direct elections for governors, regents and mayors have been in place since 2005 as part of the reforms and decentralization process.

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Kalla however criticized how candidates for public office tended to use popularity and money rather than skills to boost their chances of winning office.

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