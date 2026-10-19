Soldiers, policemen operate fuel stations to reduce queues in Bali

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Fuel distribution has run more smoothly since Saturday, following the introduction of an odd-even policy for vehicles buying subsidized Pertalite gasoline.
ong queues at fuel stations across Bali have gradually eased on Sunday in Denpasar city and Badung regency, although there are still long queues in Buleleng and Jembran regencies.
Fuel distribution has run more smoothly since Saturday, following the introduction of an odd-even policy for vehicles buying subsidized Pertalite gasoline.
“We have seen positive developments on the first day of the odd-even refueling policy, with queues at several fuel stations gradually getting shorter,” said Ahad Rahedi, area manager for communication and relations at PT Pertamina Patra Niaga’s East Java, Bali and Nusa Tenggara regional office.
“As queues at gas stations ease, road traffic is expected to flow more smoothly, allowing fuel tanker trucks to travel from fuel terminals to fuel stations in less time.”
Authorities in Bali have also placed Army soldiers and policemen at fuel stations due to fuel shortages that have paralyzed the popular tourism island.
The decision to deploy soldiers and policemen was made after a public spat between Bali's Governor Wayan Koster and fuel station staff, who were facing exhaustion from working long hours for days.
Female staff at a fuel station were seen on social media arguing with Koster after the governor order fuel stations to open around the clock.
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