Australia detains 22 fishermen from East Java harvesting sea cucumbers

Archeologists from the Western Australia Museum dig up artifacts left by Indonesian fishermen in Western Australia. (Courtesy of AIM Project/Courtesy of AIM Project)

Two groups were arrested over a period of two weeks. The first arrests took place on Sept. 22 when nine fishermen from Tonduk village on Raas Island were arrested by Australian authorities. The second group was arrested was on Oct. 8 with 13 fishermen detained, all from the same village.

T he central government and regional administrations in East Java are monitoring the arrest of 22 fishermen from Sumenep regency, Madura Island, East Java, by Australian authorities and are awaiting further information from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry.

Sumenep Fisheries Agency’s head of catch fishery resources supervision department, Moh. Ibnu Hajar, said his office only received information about the fishermen’s arrest after the East Java Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Agency asked for confirmation of their identities.

“There were indeed arrests. The latest information we received was that 22 fishermen from Raas Island in Sumenep have been detained,” he said over the phone on Tuesday.

“We have no other information on how far along the process is.”

Two groups were arrested over a period of two weeks. The first arrests took place on Sept. 22 when nine fishermen from Tonduk village on Raas Island were arrested by Australian authorities. The second group was arrested was on Oct. 8 with 13 fishermen detained, all from the same village.

The nine fishermen in the first batch have been identified as Mupaher, Hairi, Aes, Rudi, Hamsu, Heri, Beging, Ulum and Sahidi who worked on the KM Rukun Desa harvesting sea cucumber. Sea cucumber, locally known as teripang, is a high-value sea commodity and the main livelihood for fishermen from Raas Island.

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“Fishermen from Raas Island have for generations looked for teripang in Australian territory,” Hajar said.