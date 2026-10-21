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Bareskrim names five suspects in Batam blackout, losses reach Rp 57.3b

Detectives from the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) have cooperated with PLN engineers in investigating what caused the Oct. 12 total blackout.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Batam, Riau Islands
Wed, October 21, 2026

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A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

T

he National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) named on Tuesday five suspects in the Oct. 12 total blackout that struck Batam and Bintan Islands causing estimated losses of Rp 57.3 billion (US$3.18 million).

Bareskrim chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin told a press conference at Riau Islands Police headquarters that the investigation was conducted with a technical team from state-owned electricity company PLN in Batam to reveal what caused the blackout.

“Electricity supply is a basic need, whose reliability must be maintained, so all disruptions to the service must be thoroughly investigated, including the possibility of negligence,” he told the press conference.

Attending the press conference were Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Suhendri, deputy chief Brig. Gen. Anom Wibowo and PLN Batam president director Kwin Fo.

Based on initial investigation, detectives found several indications related to trouble at the Sei Harapan main station. One of the initial findings was in Transformer 1 in the form of a melting point. At the same time, a badly burned, but still alive, monkey was found. However, these findings cannot definitively conclude what caused the blackout. Detectives still need evidence, testimonies from experts and direct field investigation.

The investigation also highlighted suspected malfunctioning electricity protection systems. The system is believed to be unable to detect disruptions at an early stage.

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A CCTV camera is also thought to have been misdirected and the device to drive away wild animals from the electricity installation was not functioning as it should have done.

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