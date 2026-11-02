The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Vendors, musicians boycott RANS Carnival amid backlash over Youth Pledge event

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Vendors, musicians boycott RANS Carnival amid backlash over Youth Pledge event

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Criticism mounts over plan to turn Red and White Cooperatives clinics into BPJS providers

Critics argued that utilizing the cooperatives' clinics as BPJS Kesehatan's primary facilities would require a large fiscal expenditure and divert funds from more pressing healthcare needs.

Gembong Hanung and Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tough going: Workers construct a Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) outlet on Jan. 27 in Wae Kelambu, West Manggarai regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Several villages say they are struggling to establish the new cooperatives, citing limited land and insufficient funding as major obstacles. Tough going: Workers construct a Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) outlet on Jan. 27 in Wae Kelambu, West Manggarai regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Several villages say they are struggling to establish the new cooperatives, citing limited land and insufficient funding as major obstacles. (Antara/Geicio Viana)

C

riticism is mounting over the government’s plan to allow Red and White Cooperative clinics to offer services provided by the national health insurer, with experts arguing that the move strays from the program’s initial pledge to boost the local economy and could undermine the existing healthcare system.

Over the past week, the government has been discussing plans to utilize existing clinics and pharmacies within President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship cooperatives as the Health Care and Social Security Agency's (BPJS Kesehatan) primary facilities, which provide basic medical services and the first point of care for the insurance’s members.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin noted that the cooperatives’ clinics will have a similar business model to private ones, where patients can access services under the National Health Insurance (JKN) managed by BPJS Kesehatan.

While thousands of cooperatives have begun operating across the country since its introduction in 2025, clinics and pharmacies have remained limited to selected locations, including Metuk in Boyolali regency, Central Java, and Tamanmartani in Sleman regency, Yogyakarta.

Critics have since slammed the new initiative, describing it as another attempt to divert the program’s failure in delivering its supposed tangible economic benefits for grassroots communities toward yet another set of “unclear promises.”

“Planning to diversify its businesses into health clinics while at the same time failing to deliver its initial goals clearly shows how problematic the cooperatives program is,” Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios) executive director Bhima Yudhistira told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Initially touted as a tool to strengthen the local economy through access to basic goods, agricultural supplies and small loans, the cooperatives program has garnered criticism from civil groups over its rushed implementation and the project’s lack of cooperative principles. 

Popular

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

Related Article

Plan to turn Red and White cooperative clinics into BPJS providers draws scrutiny

Budget pressure building

Analysis: Two years of Prabowo: The cost of presidential ambition

Suahasil opposes proposed plan to pay civil servant salaries via cooperatives

Two years of Prabowo: Resilience today, bills tomorrow

Popular

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France

Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands protest in France
WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

WTO chief urges Indonesia to join interim mechanism, insists priority reform

More in Indonesia

 View more
Tough going: Workers construct a Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) outlet on Jan. 27 in Wae Kelambu, West Manggarai regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Several villages say they are struggling to establish the new cooperatives, citing limited land and insufficient funding as major obstacles.
Archipelago

Criticism mounts over plan to turn Red and White Cooperatives clinics into BPJS providers
Local empowerment: A man walks past a Red and White cooperative outlet on Feb. 23 in the Blok M area of Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Politics

Plan to turn Red and White cooperative clinics into BPJS providers draws scrutiny
A child looks out of a classroom window on Wednesday before students at the elementary school were sent home early because of thick smoke from a land fire behind their school at Alalak village in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan.
Archipelago

Two more companies named suspects in wildfire probes

Highlight
A woman walk past in front of an electronic board displaying stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2026.
Markets

Some stocks excluded in Composite index as IDX starts new month
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.
Editorial

Budget pressure building
A child looks out of a classroom window before students at the elementary school were sent home early due to thick smoke from a land fire behind their school at Alalak village in Barito Kuala, South Kalimantan on October 28, 2026.
Archipelago

Two more companies named suspects in wildfire probes

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Criticism mounts over plan to turn Red and White Cooperatives clinics into BPJS providers
Economy

El Niño keeps food prices hot despite easing inflation
Asia & Pacific

Countries must pay more towards WHO: Indonesian candidate
Asia & Pacific

Japan considers doubling defense spending over next five years
Economy

Trade surplus narrows on rising energy imports
Americas

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Economy

Domestic, foreign orders lift manufacturing activity in October
Politics

Plan to turn Red and White cooperative clinics into BPJS providers draws scrutiny
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Criticism mounts over plan to turn Red and White Cooperatives clinics into BPJS providers

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.