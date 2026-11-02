Plan to turn Red and White cooperative clinics into BPJS providers draws scrutiny

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Under the plan, clinics at Red and White cooperatives will also provide basic medical services for members of the national health insurance scheme.
he government’s plan to make Red and White cooperatives serve as a primary health care providers for national health insurer BPJS Kesehatan has drawn scrutiny over the clinics’ readiness and the system’s implementation.
Over the past week, the government has been discussing ways to utilize the existing clinics and pharmacies within President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship village cooperatives into BPJS’ primary clinics, which provide basic medical services for members of the health insurance scheme.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the ministry has already conducted several pilot projects to assess the state of the cooperatives’ clinics, noting that they will have a similar business model to private clinics.
“Unlike community health centers, which don't charge fees, this cooperatives’ model will just be like the private sector,” Budi told reporters last Friday, Antara reported.
The minister, however, did not elaborate further on a timetable for the plan’s implementation.
One of Prabowo’s key campaign promises, the Red and White cooperatives program has met various challenges from civil groups, which criticize the government’s rushed implementation and lack of cooperative principles in the program.
The latest plan to turn the cooperatives unit into a BPJS clinic has also drawn criticism from social media users, with some pointing to its derailment from the program’s initial purpose to strengthen local economies and improve food security.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.