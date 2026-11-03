Papua blazes defy rainfall relief

Soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on Oct. 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires. (AFP/Muda Sagala)

R ecent rainfall has eased conditions in some of Indonesia’s worst fire-hit areas in Sumatra and Kalimantan, but continuing blazes elsewhere, particularly in Papua, show that the country’s wildfire season remains far from over and requires sustained prevention and control efforts.

Data from the Forestry Ministry’s SiPongi monitoring system showed that South Papua recorded 103 high-confidence hot spots on Monday afternoon, the highest provincial tally that day. The province remains under a wildfire emergency status until Nov. 28, even as other fire-prone areas report improving conditions.

Recent showers have also reached major fire hot spots, including Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan and Palembang in South Sumatra, bringing local air quality close to acceptable levels.

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The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast moderate rainfall through the first 10 days of November in several regions previously affected by fires, including Riau, South Sumatra, Jambi, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan, as well as parts of Papua.

However, the distribution and intensity of rainfall remain uncertain, while prolonged dry spells could still expose vulnerable areas to renewed fires.

Read also: Indonesia’s fires are releasing centuries of stored carbon

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El Niño conditions in the Pacific have contributed to drier weather across Indonesia, worsening conditions for fires in forests and degraded peatlands. The prolonged dry season has coincided with widespread reports of fires linked to deliberate land clearing.