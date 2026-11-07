Lightning strike kills two fishermen in North Sumatra

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A third fisherman, Abdul Rahim, 21, was found unconscious and is still receiving treatment at his house.
wo fishermen died after being struck by lightning in the waters off Serdang Bedagai regency, North Sumatra, in the early hours of Thursday.
The victims have been identified as Ahmad Tahir, 35, and Khamsani, 24, from Pekan Tanjung Beringin village in Tanjung Beringin district.
A third fisherman, Abdul Rahim, 21, was found unconscious and is still receiving treatment at his house.
Tanjung Beringin Police sub-precinct chief Adj. Comr. Syawalludin said the incident took place during heavy rain with lightning and strong winds around Serdang Bedagai waters.
He said five fishermen were aboard a sampan and while at sea their boat was struck by lightning.
“The lightning struck two of the fishermen, killing them,” he said while visiting the victims’ homes on Thursday.
“Three other fishermen are safe but one of them is in a critical condition.”
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