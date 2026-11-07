The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

China imports crimp local plastic industry, business group warns
Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears
Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Ten years lost in two

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

China imports crimp local plastic industry, business group warns
Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears
Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Ten years lost in two

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Three PNG nationals among seven inmates on the run after Papua jailbreak

Chronic overcrowding and staff shortages have contributed to repeated prison escapes across Indonesia with at least six successful prison escapes having been reported across the country so far this year.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An illustration of a prison inmate. An illustration of a prison inmate. (Shutterstock/Skyward Kick Productions)

A

manhunt is underway for seven inmates who escaped from a narcotics prison in Jayapura, Papua, including three Papua New Guinea nationals.

Prison Warden Jimreves Muloke said prison authorities had been coordinating with police and had formally requested assistance in tracking down and recapturing the escapees.

"We are searching for the inmates and have formally asked the Jayapura Police to help locate and recapture them," Jimreves said on Thursday, according to Tribunnews.com.

Jimreves said security officials had identified several possible escape routes, including paths the three PNG nationals could take to cross back into their home country.

“The three inmates are unlikely to use official border crossings because they had entered Indonesia illegally. Instead, they are expected to use unofficial trails through forested areas to evade authorities and return to PNG,” he said.

"We have submitted their personal details to the Jayapura Police," he added.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Jayapura Police Chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Dionisius Helan said that the seven inmates had been placed on a wanted list after police received a formal request from prison authorities for assistance in locating and recapturing them.

Popular

China imports crimp local plastic industry, business group warns

China imports crimp local plastic industry, business group warns
Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears

Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears
Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance

Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance

Related Article

Three PNG nationals among seven inmates on the run after Papua jailbreak

BNPB steps up cloud seeding as wildfires persist in South Papua

Decolonization and the geopolitics of legitimacy: From Morocco to Papua

New monument in Papua honors late military chief L.B. Moerdani 

Indonesia, Australia to expand regional security cooperation

Popular

China imports crimp local plastic industry, business group warns

China imports crimp local plastic industry, business group warns
Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears

Investors wipe $2.5 trillion off Nasdaq as Democrats win prompts AI fears
Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance

Wiretap scandal threatens Prabowo-Jokowi alliance

More in Indonesia

 View more
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Archipelago

Three PNG nationals among seven inmates on the run after Papua jailbreak
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) presides over a hearing to read rulings on 20 judicial review petitions at the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
Politics

Young Indonesians take fight for justice to Constitutional Court

Lightning flashes during heavy rain in Karangsong, Indramayu, West Java, in this file photo.
Archipelago

Lightning strike kills two fishermen in North Sumatra

Highlight
Former Indonesian National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo smiles as he arrives at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2026. President Prabowo Subianto on Oct. 1 replaced his foreign minister in his seventh cabinet reshuffle in two years, as he also changed the police chief.
Politics

Listyo’s dramatic fall shakes security establishment
National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Asep Safrudin (center), National Police Inspector General Comr. Gen. Asep Edi (right) and National Police Public Information Division head Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir (left) address a news conference at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026, following the designation of three suspects in an alleged illegal wiretapping case. Bareskrim has named three police officers, identified by their initials LSP, ASN and EH, as suspects in an alleged case involving illegal wiretapping, the deletion of electronic data and unauthorized access.
Editorial

Policing state surveillance
Tall order: Job seekers undergo a height test to apply for company security guard positions at JobFest 2025 on Aug. 19 at the Jakarta International Velodrome, Jakarta. The Jakarta administration, through the job fair, helped to offer around 2,000 vacancies from 37 companies.
Economy

Jobless rate up as informal work still dominates

The Latest

 View more
Environment

Polar vortex faltering weeks earlier than ever recorded
Markets

Tech stocks stage partial rebound while dollar gains after US jobs data
Americas

China's giant pandas make public debut at US zoo
Archipelago

Three PNG nationals among seven inmates on the run after Papua jailbreak
Europe

Newsroom bomb threats follow escalating European flight hoaxes
Americas

Trump names hardliner Miller chief of staff after midterms rout
Politics

Young Indonesians take fight for justice to Constitutional Court

Archipelago

Lightning strike kills two fishermen in North Sumatra
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Three PNG nationals among seven inmates on the run after Papua jailbreak

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.