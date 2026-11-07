Three PNG nationals among seven inmates on the run after Papua jailbreak

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Chronic overcrowding and staff shortages have contributed to repeated prison escapes across Indonesia with at least six successful prison escapes having been reported across the country so far this year.
manhunt is underway for seven inmates who escaped from a narcotics prison in Jayapura, Papua, including three Papua New Guinea nationals.
Prison Warden Jimreves Muloke said prison authorities had been coordinating with police and had formally requested assistance in tracking down and recapturing the escapees.
"We are searching for the inmates and have formally asked the Jayapura Police to help locate and recapture them," Jimreves said on Thursday, according to Tribunnews.com.
Jimreves said security officials had identified several possible escape routes, including paths the three PNG nationals could take to cross back into their home country.
“The three inmates are unlikely to use official border crossings because they had entered Indonesia illegally. Instead, they are expected to use unofficial trails through forested areas to evade authorities and return to PNG,” he said.
"We have submitted their personal details to the Jayapura Police," he added.
Jayapura Police Chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Dionisius Helan said that the seven inmates had been placed on a wanted list after police received a formal request from prison authorities for assistance in locating and recapturing them.
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