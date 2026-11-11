Golkar denies Bahlil’s role in wiretapping scandal

Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks to reporters in his office in Jakarta on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry /- )

The party has demanded the statements be retracted or else it would proceed to pursue charges under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law and the Criminal Code (KUHP) concerning defamation and dissemination of false information.

T he Golkar Party has denied that its chairman, Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, was involved in an illegal police wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto, threatening to take legal action against anyone spreading such claims.

The party announced on Tuesday that it had submitted legal notices to public policy expert Muhammad Said Didu and former State Intelligence Agency (BIN) intelligence agent Sri Radjasa Chandra over their separate statements in interviews published online.

In Said’s case, Golkar’s lawyer Derek Loupatty pointed to a YouTube video posted on Nov. 5 in which Said, a former secretary to the then-state-owned enterprises (SOEs) ministry, discussed possible masterminds behind the wiretapping scandal that has gripped the nation over the past week.

The interview mentioned several figures, including Bahlil, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and National Economic Council (DEN) head Luhut Pandjaitan. Both Bahlil and Luhut held various government positions under Jokowi during his decade in office.

While Derek did not identify the specific media appearance by Sri that prompted the legal notice, Sri has suggested in several interviews that a political party leader who also serves as a minister in Prabowo’s cabinet was behind the operation.

Read also: Wiretapping scandal exposes gaps in surveillance safeguards

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Derek claimed that Said and Sri’s respective statements “seek to influence public opinion against Bahlil and damage his reputation”.