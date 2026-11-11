Hoegeng, Ali Sadikin among 19 new national heroes

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resident Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday conferred national hero titles posthumously on 19 figures, including former police chief Hoegeng Iman Santoso, author Sutan Takdir Alisjahbana and former Jakarta governor Ali Sadikin.
The ceremony was held at the State Palace to commemorate National Heroes Day, with the heirs of the heroes in attendance to receive the titles on their behalf.
The recipients included figures from Indonesia’s political, military, religious and cultural history, who were recognized for their respective contributions to the country.
Among them was Hoegeng, who served as police chief from 1968 to 1971 and was widely known for his uncompromising stance against corruption, refusal to accept gifts or favors and modest lifestyle, earning him a reputation as one of the country’s most incorruptible police figures.
Hoegeng was named a national hero for his contributions to police reform, with his legacy credited for helping build professionalism in the police institution and serving as an example of honesty and integrity in service to the nation.
Prominent writer Alisjahbana, meanwhile, was also known as literary critic and intellectual who helped shape modern Indonesian and language. He cofounded the literary magazine Poedjangga Baroe in 1933, which championed literary renewal, and was best known for his novel Layar Terkembang.
Alisjahbana’s legacy was touted by the government as key in advancing knowledge and culture rooted in national identity.
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