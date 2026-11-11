Riau fisherman found dead in crocodile’s jaws

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Residents in Raja Bejamu village, Sinaboi district, in Rokan Hilir regency managed to catch a crocodile in Raja Bejamu River, which has been terrorizing villagers in the past few months.
illagers in Rokan Hilir regency, Riau, caught a 2-meter estuarine crocodile on Saturday with human remains, believed to be those of a fisherman from Indragiri Hilir regency, still in its jaws. Identified as Hamsar, the victim’s body was found at about 11 a.m. in the waters of Sungai Undan village, Reteh district.
Reteh Police chief First Insp. Rozi Dhasa Prima said the crocodile attack is thought to have occurred the previous evening when Hamsar was reported missing. Villagers launched a search party led by Sungai Undan village head Anton Abdurrahman, village staff Hambali Khumaidi and Police Village Security and Order NCO (Bhabinkamtibmas) Second Adj. Insp. Budiyanto.
“The search continued until the following day when the victim was found,” Rozi said.
“The victim, however, was already lifeless.”
Villagers then beat the crocodile to force it to release the victim’s body, which was then removed to Sungai Undan auxiliary community health center (Puskesmas).
Medical worker Nur Ihsan inspected the body and declared the victim to have died at the scene of the crocodile attack.
“The victim suffered from severe wounds because of the attack,” Rozi said.
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