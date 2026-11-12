BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks toward the central dais on May 20, 2026, prior to President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Gibran met with President Prabowo earlier on Thursday before arriving at the Senayan Legislative Complex at 11 a.m. to deliver his resignation letter in person to the Assembly.

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka formally tendered his resignation to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Thursday, becoming the first directly elected vice president to step down before completing their term.

Wearing a black suit and a red tie, Gibran arrived at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta at 11 a.m. to deliver his resignation letter to the Assembly, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto earlier at the Presidential Palace Complex.

“Gibran explained [to us] that he had come to meet the MPR leadership to submit his letter to resign from his position as vice president,” Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani told reporters on Thursday, adding that Gibran had asked the Assembly to process his resignation as soon as possible.

From The Weekender Old habits, new China Read on The Weekender

Under the Constitution, a president is required to nominate two candidates to fill a vice presidential vacancy, and the Assembly must choose a successor within 60 days.

Gibran previously expressed his intention to resign during a meeting with Prabowo on Tuesday that lasted around two and a half hours, according to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi.

In a brief statement on Tuesday evening, Gibran said: “I do not want this situation to turn into a prolonged political controversy.” He also said the President had advised him to continue the legal fight to prove his educational qualifications.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Gibran has been facing questions over his legitimacy as vice president since the Supreme Court ruled on Oct. 30 to annul the validity of the education certificate he used to support his candidacy in 2024. This followed the Constitutional Court’s Oct. 6 ruling, which found no convincing evidence that Gibran’s overseas education met the minimum high school requirement to run for office.

His resignation comes as the House of Representatives decided to press ahead with its impeachment plans: On Wednesday, more than 100 lawmakers signed a petition stating that Gibran “no longer meets the requirements to serve as vice president".

The House plenary session on the impeachment scheduled for Thursday, however, was canceled shortly after Gibran’s arrival at the legislative complex.