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Fresh floods and landslides hit Aceh, hamper disaster recovery

Home Minister Tito Karnavian said floods and landslides had affected 13 regencies and cities across Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra over the past week, repeatedly damaging infrastructure repaired during recovery efforts following last year's Cyclone Senyar.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
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People cross a makeshift wooden bridge on Oct. 10 in Pintu Rime village, Pining subdistrict, Gayo Lues, Aceh. Built by residents after the main bridge was damaged by floods and landslides on Nov. 25, 2025, the temporary crossing remains the main link between Pintu Rime, Pepelah, Uring and Gajah villages as authorities have yet to build a permanent replacement. People cross a makeshift wooden bridge on Oct. 10 in Pintu Rime village, Pining subdistrict, Gayo Lues, Aceh. Built by residents after the main bridge was damaged by floods and landslides on Nov. 25, 2025, the temporary crossing remains the main link between Pintu Rime, Pepelah, Uring and Gajah villages as authorities have yet to build a permanent replacement. (Antara Foto/Akramul Muslim)

T

orrential rain has triggered floods and landslides in several regencies across Aceh, where damage from last year's devastating Cyclone Senyar has left communities more vulnerable to natural disasters.

In Central Aceh, heavy rain triggered floods and landslides in at least five villages on Tuesday, destroying two temporary bridges, inundating homes and blocking a provincial road.

Nine families were affected by flooding in Kede Lah village, where a river recently cleared by the local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) became clogged again with rocks and sand. In Bur Lah village, a landslide blocked a provincial road in Kejuruan Syiah Utama.

Two temporary bridges built after Cyclone Senyar collapsed in Remesen and Pilar Jaya villages as floodwaters surged on Tuesday. Residents of Remesen must now take an alternative route about 3 kilometers longer, while the damaged bridge in Pilar Jaya was the village's only access route.

No injuries or deaths were reported, and no residents had been evacuated, according to authorities.

Iwan Ilham Abadi, head of emergency response, logistics, firefighting and rescue at the Central Aceh BPBD, said the agency has deployed heavy machinery to clear river channels and repair the collapsed bridges.

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"We are working to repair infrastructure damaged by the floods and landslides so that emergency response efforts can be completed and residents can resume their normal activities," he said on Tuesday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

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